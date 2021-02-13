Brokerages Expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $415.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) will report $415.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ePlus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $387.50 million and the highest is $443.40 million. ePlus posted sales of $366.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $427.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLUS shares. Sidoti downgraded shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 5,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $460,593.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,721.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,066 shares of company stock worth $1,168,643. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ePlus by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ePlus by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ePlus by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUS opened at $95.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.77. ePlus has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $96.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.30.

ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

