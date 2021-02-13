Brokerages Expect Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) to report $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.58. Globus Medical reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Globus Medical.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on GMED shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.87.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $67.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.65. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $68.20. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.63, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, Director David D. Davidar sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 634,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,086,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,356 shares of company stock worth $5,413,555 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 51,356 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $490,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 16,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globus Medical (GMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.