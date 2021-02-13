Brokerages Expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is ($0.05). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Golar LNG.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 55.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $94.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.34 million.

Several research analysts have commented on GLNG shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.42.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 25.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 974,729 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 196,471 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 368.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,181,340 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 17.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

GLNG opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average of $9.57. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golar LNG (GLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.