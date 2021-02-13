Brokerages Expect Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Will Post Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will report earnings of $2.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.06 and the highest is $2.17. Kansas City Southern reported earnings of $1.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full-year earnings of $9.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.86 to $9.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $10.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kansas City Southern.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KSU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.55.

In other Kansas City Southern news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total value of $287,015.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,337.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total value of $1,013,326.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,874 shares of company stock worth $1,876,822. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 243.2% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth $14,297,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KSU stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.31. 668,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,748. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $223.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.51%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kansas City Southern (KSU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.