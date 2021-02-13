Brokerages Expect PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.67 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) will report $4.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for PBF Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.50 billion. PBF Energy reported sales of $5.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that PBF Energy will report full year sales of $19.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.42 billion to $26.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $22.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.08 billion to $27.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PBF Energy.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PBF shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. US Capital Advisors downgraded PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.96.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.93. PBF Energy has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $29.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.95.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PBF Energy by 38.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,959,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,501,000 after buying an additional 4,726,129 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 11.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,884,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,552,000 after purchasing an additional 922,090 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $12,663,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 181.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,397 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PBF Energy by 7.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,093,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after buying an additional 78,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

