Brokerages Expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to Announce $0.27 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) will announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 19.28%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

In related news, Director Samuel L. Katz sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $187,705.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel L. Katz sold 7,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $79,374.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 25.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $11.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $454.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.97. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $12.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.52.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.79%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

