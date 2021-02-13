Brokerages Expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.78 Million

Equities research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) to announce $13.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.67 million. Stellus Capital Investment reported sales of $15.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year sales of $56.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.79 million to $56.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $56.30 million, with estimates ranging from $55.30 million to $57.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stellus Capital Investment.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

SCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Stellus Capital Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of SCM opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $211.23 million, a P/E ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $15.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 81.30%.

In other Stellus Capital Investment news, Director Dean D’angelo purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 595.4% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 530,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after buying an additional 454,187 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1,833.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 14,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 161,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 38,586 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stellus Capital Investment (SCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.