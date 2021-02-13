Brokerages Expect The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Brokerages expect The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Alkaline Water’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.05). The Alkaline Water also reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that The Alkaline Water will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Alkaline Water.

The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 28.30% and a negative return on equity of 281.67%. The firm had revenue of $10.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of The Alkaline Water from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ:WTER traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,280,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,854. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $100.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.39. The Alkaline Water has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.60.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

