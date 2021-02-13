Brokerages Expect Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) will announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Valley National Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $335.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.65 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.25 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 374,395 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $55,844.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 796,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,702,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 597,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 135,331 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 655.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 74,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 65,067 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 45,960 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,434,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,985,000 after purchasing an additional 150,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLY stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $11.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,448,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,744. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $12.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.35.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

