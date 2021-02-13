Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,502 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,698,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,678,000 after buying an additional 2,514,253 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 26,178,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,490,000 after buying an additional 592,378 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,038,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,828,000 after buying an additional 822,817 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,090,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,378,000 after buying an additional 1,353,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,376,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,330,000 after buying an additional 515,149 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.63.

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.95. 2,974,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,195,459. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,170.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

