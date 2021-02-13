Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,663 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Brookfield Business Partners worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBU. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 7.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,185,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,106,000 after acquiring an additional 216,454 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 4.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,214,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,720,000 after acquiring an additional 93,808 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 596,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,224,000 after acquiring an additional 20,532 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 1.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 599.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 160,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 137,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BBU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 259,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $1,950,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 22,716,879 shares of company stock valued at $237,694,810 in the last three months.

Shares of BBU opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 1.65. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.94.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($1.10). Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.32%.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

