Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 76.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 352,800 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $5,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 22,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 28,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,891,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,586,000 after purchasing an additional 823,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BEP. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.67 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.67 target price for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.33 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

BEP opened at $46.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.06 and its 200-day moving average is $37.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of -95.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.88 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

