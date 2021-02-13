Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Holdings Raised by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 64.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,784 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 467,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after purchasing an additional 34,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 673,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 218,549 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.79. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

In other news, Director James Charles Hays acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

