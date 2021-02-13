Brown-Forman Co. (BF-B) (NASDAQ:BF/B) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Brown-Forman Co. (BF-B) (NASDAQ:BF/B) traded down 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $76.07 and last traded at $76.45. 494,096 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $76.89.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.73.

About Brown-Forman Co. (BF-B) (NASDAQ:BF/B)

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It provides spirits, wines, whiskey spirits, whiskey-based flavored liqueurs, ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour products, ready-to-drink cocktails, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, bourbons, and liqueurs.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Brown-Forman Co. (BF-B) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown-Forman Co. (BF-B) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.