BT Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,442 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

BT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 64.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. Teladoc Health accounts for approximately 0.5% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $871,470.00. Also, Director Glen Tullman sold 164,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total value of $37,129,266.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 440,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,215,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,613 shares of company stock worth $60,652,948 in the last 90 days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TDOC. Robert W. Baird upgraded Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens cut shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.39.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $293.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.36 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.69. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.01 and a 1-year high of $299.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

