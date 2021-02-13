BT Wealth Management LLC Has $30.56 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,185 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 11.4% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,672,000 after buying an additional 1,274,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,686,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,868 shares during the period. Nippon Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,296,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,659,000 after purchasing an additional 779,122 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,579,000 after purchasing an additional 744,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,582,000 after purchasing an additional 542,107 shares during the period.

IVV stock opened at $394.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.47. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $394.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

