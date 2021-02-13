BTC Lite (BTCL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $20.00

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 13th. One BTC Lite coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded 54.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. BTC Lite has a market cap of $79,881.37 and approximately $20.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00071436 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.23 or 0.01048891 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007158 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00055785 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.59 or 0.05516991 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00026309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00018363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

About BTC Lite

BTC Lite (BTCL) is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org . The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

BTC Lite can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

