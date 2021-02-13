BTU Protocol Tops 24 Hour Volume of $70,338.00 (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 13th. BTU Protocol has a market cap of $55.01 million and $70,338.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTU Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001300 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00071075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $494.84 or 0.01052468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007168 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00056475 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,606.56 or 0.05543837 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00026554 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00018585 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU Protocol (BTU) is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,014,336 coins. The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

