Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Buys 381 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Home Depot by 5.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,768,863,000 after buying an additional 470,651 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,846,024 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,818,441,000 after purchasing an additional 289,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,635,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,842,749,000 after purchasing an additional 47,961 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,006,011 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,667,929,000 after purchasing an additional 41,218 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,346,136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $888,801,000 after purchasing an additional 103,864 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

In other The Home Depot news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $277.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $298.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $273.31 and its 200 day moving average is $275.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

