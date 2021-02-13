Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,957 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,117 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,642,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,752,000 after buying an additional 794,520 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,388,000 after buying an additional 1,264,483 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 850.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,285,000 after buying an additional 10,900,074 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,557,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,967,000 after buying an additional 125,851 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $38.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.93. The stock has a market cap of $205.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

