Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $10.28 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,982 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.8% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 24,366 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 67,501 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,498,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,398 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,223. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.64.

NYSE V opened at $209.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $409.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $220.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.34 and a 200-day moving average of $203.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

