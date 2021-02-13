Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) (LON:BNZL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) (LON:BNZL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,065.45 ($26.99).

A number of research firms have commented on BNZL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) alerts:

LON:BNZL opened at GBX 2,343 ($30.61) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,426.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,423.34. The stock has a market cap of £7.90 billion and a PE ratio of 20.61. Bunzl plc has a 52 week low of GBX 24.56 ($0.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41).

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.