Burger Swap (BURGER) Reaches Market Capitalization of $44.06 Million

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 13th. Burger Swap has a total market cap of $44.06 million and $129.13 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Burger Swap has traded 129% higher against the US dollar. One Burger Swap token can now be purchased for approximately $3.72 or 0.00007923 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Burger Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00059297 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.59 or 0.00280508 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00095172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00089719 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00087754 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,760.73 or 0.97546251 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00062250 BTC.

Burger Swap Profile

Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,227,832 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,852,832 tokens. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

Burger Swap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Burger Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burger Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.