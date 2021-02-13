Burst Market Capitalization Reaches $9.88 Million (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 40% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last seven days, Burst has traded 66.3% higher against the dollar. Burst has a total market cap of $9.88 million and $162,304.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burst coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Burst Coin Profile

Burst (BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,115,138,108 coins. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Burst can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

