Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) One Day Volume Hits $154.00

Business Credit Alliance Chain (CURRENCY:BCAC) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One Business Credit Alliance Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Business Credit Alliance Chain has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. Business Credit Alliance Chain has a total market capitalization of $39,007.37 and $154.00 worth of Business Credit Alliance Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Business Credit Alliance Chain Token Profile

Business Credit Alliance Chain (CRYPTO:BCAC) is a token. Business Credit Alliance Chain’s total supply is 512,122,609 tokens and its circulating supply is 464,074,437 tokens. The official website for Business Credit Alliance Chain is www.bcachain.org . Business Credit Alliance Chain’s official Twitter account is @BCAChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BCAChain uses self-optimized POBC (goodwill certification) as the underlying consensus mechanism and introducing the real-world credit system to provide better operation and support for the anonymous blockchain network. BCAChain Focus on the new retail industry with rich landing scenarios, aiming at creating a supply chain traceability, quantifiable credit, transparent data, consumer shopping, membership services, precision marketing, centralized procurement scenarios in one, forming online e-commerce transactions, offline shopping experience, and building a new retail public chain ecology with multi-participation and multi-benefit. “

