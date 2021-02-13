BUZZCoin (BUZZ) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.00

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. BUZZCoin has a total market cap of $951,190.31 and approximately $14.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BUZZCoin has traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar. One BUZZCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000156 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BUZZ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BUZZCoin is www.buzzcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “BuzzCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, it was created in crypto and social circles by bringing a fun new PoS coin to add to existing PoS portfolios. BUZZ is not ideal for small transactions, and it is meant to be used as a commodity or interest bearing account. “

BUZZCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUZZCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BUZZCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

