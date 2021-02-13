BUZZCoin Price Up 16.5% Over Last 7 Days (BUZZ)

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. During the last seven days, BUZZCoin has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar. One BUZZCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BUZZCoin has a total market capitalization of $938,309.75 and $4.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000156 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BUZZCoin Coin Profile

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. The official website for BUZZCoin is www.buzzcoin.info . BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BuzzCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, it was created in crypto and social circles by bringing a fun new PoS coin to add to existing PoS portfolios. BUZZ is not ideal for small transactions, and it is meant to be used as a commodity or interest bearing account. “

Buying and Selling BUZZCoin

BUZZCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUZZCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BUZZCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

