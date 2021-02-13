BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BWXT shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Fees sold 9,700 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $555,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,624.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,600 shares of company stock valued at $955,359. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,114,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,836 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,444,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,625,000 after buying an additional 1,345,386 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,120,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,829,000 after acquiring an additional 300,839 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,411,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,508,000 after acquiring an additional 161,593 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 853,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,470,000 after acquiring an additional 21,010 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $59.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.61. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $70.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

