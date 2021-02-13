Bytecoin Trading 191.4% Higher Over Last Week (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded 191.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bytecoin has a market cap of $144.43 million and $630,773.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.53 or 0.00458947 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000768 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 1,002.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.