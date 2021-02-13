Bytom (BTM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $98.74 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Bytom has a market capitalization of $166.20 million and $98.74 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded 59.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bytom alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $212.24 or 0.00450575 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000147 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000369 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,655,775,450 coins and its circulating supply is 1,408,490,519 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.