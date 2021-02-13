Bytom (BTM) Market Capitalization Tops $177.37 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Bytom has a market capitalization of $177.37 million and approximately $105.83 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded up 75.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bytom alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.01 or 0.00460920 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000133 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000347 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,655,911,988 coins and its circulating supply is 1,408,627,057 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.