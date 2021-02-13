BZEdge Price Up 4.1% Over Last Week (BZE)

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded 61% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One BZEdge coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BZEdge has a total market cap of $161,811.46 and $5.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BZEdge has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00059277 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.20 or 0.00282005 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00096686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00091046 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00087898 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,077.34 or 0.98293353 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00061948 BTC.

About BZEdge

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. The official website for BZEdge is getbze.com . The official message board for BZEdge is medium.com/@bzedge

Buying and Selling BZEdge

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using U.S. dollars.

