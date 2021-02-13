C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 845,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,177 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.62% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $79,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

CHRW stock opened at $91.30 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.94 and a twelve month high of $106.75. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Stephens lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

