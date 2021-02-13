C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Short Interest Update

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the January 14th total of 3,920,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE AI traded down $2.83 on Friday, reaching $153.73. 1,620,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,355,754. C3.ai has a one year low of $96.00 and a one year high of $183.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.97.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in C3.ai by 32.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in C3.ai by 80.6% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 34,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 15,220 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in C3.ai by 938.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 108,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 98,378 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai during the third quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in C3.ai by 14.8% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 94,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.89.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

