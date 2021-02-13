CACHE Gold (CGT) Price Up 0.3% This Week

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last week, CACHE Gold has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One CACHE Gold token can now be purchased for $58.64 or 0.00124325 BTC on exchanges. CACHE Gold has a market cap of $2.62 million and $106,097.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00072031 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $500.10 or 0.01060263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007089 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00056263 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.84 or 0.05554308 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00026593 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00018599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

About CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold is a token. It launched on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 45,295 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,681 tokens. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using U.S. dollars.

