CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.72

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.72 and traded as high as $32.78. CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) shares last traded at $32.10, with a volume of 565,044 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.35.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$622.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.9737094 earnings per share for the current year.

About CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

