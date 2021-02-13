CAE (NYSE:CAE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) released its earnings results on Friday. The aerospace company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $832.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.43 million. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

Shares of CAE stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $25.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,242. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.23, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.24. CAE has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $30.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CAE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on CAE from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CAE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on CAE from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on CAE from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

