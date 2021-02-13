California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.40% of AMERCO worth $35,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in AMERCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in AMERCO by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in AMERCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in AMERCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in AMERCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,868,000. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UHAL stock opened at $500.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.87. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $222.34 and a 52-week high of $519.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $469.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $399.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $9.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.08 by $2.25. AMERCO had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AMERCO will post 29.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMERCO news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen bought 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $430.05 per share, for a total transaction of $468,754.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow bought 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $428.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,673,988.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,237,897,526.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,045 shares of company stock worth $2,162,958 in the last quarter. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

