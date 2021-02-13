California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,681 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of DraftKings worth $33,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DKNG. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,269,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 95.6% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,012,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,567,000 after acquiring an additional 494,740 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 35.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,400,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,449,000 after acquiring an additional 368,088 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 174.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 531,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,274,000 after acquiring an additional 337,819 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 22.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,634,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,197,000 after acquiring an additional 298,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DKNG. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.68.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $61.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.88. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $64.78.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.66 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

