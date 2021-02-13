California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 59,678 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,277,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,678 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of VICI Properties worth $32,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 344.6% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 62,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 48,580 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 90,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 8,876 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth $3,496,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 209.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 283,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after buying an additional 191,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth $3,932,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on VICI Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.48.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $27.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.49. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.