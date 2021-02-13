California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 7,704 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Insulet worth $37,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Insulet by 45.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 256.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.11.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $289.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $271.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 658.58 and a beta of 0.76. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $298.43.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

