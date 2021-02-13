California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 9,623 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $34,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,135.3% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 575.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $262.35 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $264.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.80.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The business had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

IAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.63.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

