California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,895 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $34,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $494,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter worth about $824,000. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.1% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 37,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 46.3% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $90.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.49. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $91.38. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 1,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $148,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 63,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $4,474,753.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 338,261 shares of company stock valued at $25,923,701. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HZNP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

