California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,238 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of PTC worth $30,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 10,222.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the third quarter valued at about $187,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTC. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.44.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $2,054,400.00. Also, EVP Eduarda Camacho sold 3,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $307,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,807.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,299 shares of company stock worth $5,393,206. 10.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PTC opened at $142.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 126.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $146.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $429.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.18 million. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

