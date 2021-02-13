California Public Employees Retirement System Has $30.09 Million Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Molina Healthcare worth $30,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $1,867,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $216.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.85 and a twelve month high of $246.72. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.27.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.54.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

