California Public Employees Retirement System Has $35.95 Million Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,523 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Boston Properties worth $35,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 18.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after buying an additional 16,972 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Boston Properties by 14.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Boston Properties by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Boston Properties by 16.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $94.10 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.98.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.44.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

