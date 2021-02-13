California Public Employees Retirement System Has $36.20 Million Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Waters worth $36,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 110.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Waters by 20.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WAT. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.83.

WAT stock opened at $283.95 on Friday. Waters Co. has a one year low of $154.39 and a one year high of $299.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.83.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $312,771.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,002,540.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

