California Public Employees Retirement System Has $37.32 Million Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 972,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,294 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of ONEOK worth $37,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 63,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 90,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 37,348 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OKE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.68.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $45.11 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $78.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

