California Public Employees Retirement System Has $37.55 Million Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 824,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 98,999 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Ingersoll Rand worth $37,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 7,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.2% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 5.4% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 12.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 28,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $1,291,173.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,295,983.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $104,744.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at $150,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,574 shares of company stock worth $1,562,564 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

IR opened at $43.92 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.70 and a beta of 1.53.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.