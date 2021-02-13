California Public Employees Retirement System Has $38.83 Million Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,776 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of PerkinElmer worth $38,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3,213.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,400,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after buying an additional 2,328,343 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 808.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,083,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,036,000 after buying an additional 964,569 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1,591.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,388,000 after buying an additional 722,568 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 991.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 553,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,373,000 after buying an additional 502,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth $65,803,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

PKI opened at $150.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.20 and a 200 day moving average of $131.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.91 and a fifty-two week high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

PKI has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.27.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $600,507.92. Insiders have sold 16,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,960 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

